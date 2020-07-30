Linde: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

GUILDFORD, Britain (AP) _ Linde plc (LIN) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $458 million.

The Guildford, Britain-based company said it had profit of 87 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.90 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.65 per share.

The gas supplier posted revenue of $6.38 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.26 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Linde expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.90 to $1.95.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.60 to $7.80 per share.

Linde shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 22% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LIN