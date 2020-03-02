Livongo Health: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) _ Livongo Health Inc. (LVGO) on Monday reported a loss of $6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 2 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The digital health company posted revenue of $50.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $49.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $55.4 million, or $1.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $170.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Livongo Health said it expects revenue in the range of $60 million to $62 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $280 million to $290 million.

Livongo Health shares have risen 6.5% since the beginning of the year.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LVGO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LVGO