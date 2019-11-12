https://www.sheltonherald.com/business/article/LogicBio-Therapeutics-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-14828056.php
LogicBio Therapeutics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.9 million in its third quarter.
The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 46 cents per share.
LogicBio Therapeutics shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 31% in the last 12 months.
