LogicBio Therapeutics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) on Monday reported a loss of $8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents.

The genome editing company posted revenue of $926,000 in the period.

LogicBio Therapeutics shares have declined 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 43% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LOGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LOGC