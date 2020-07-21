https://www.sheltonherald.com/business/article/Logitech-Fiscal-1Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15422204.php
Logitech: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) _ Logitech International SA (LOGI) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $72.1 million.
The Lausanne, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 64 cents per share.
The maker of keyboards, webcams and other computer accessories posted revenue of $791.9 million in the period.
Logitech shares have risen 51% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 83% in the last 12 months.
