Luther Burbank: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) _ Luther Burbank Corp (LBC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $12.7 million.

The bank, based in Santa Rosa, California, said it had earnings of 23 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $69.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $33.6 million, topping Street forecasts.

Luther Burbank shares have climbed 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $10.93, an increase of 13% in the last 12 months.

