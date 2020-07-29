Lydall: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) _ Lydall Inc. (LDL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.9 million in its second quarter.

The Manchester, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 27 cents per share.

The engineered products maker for the transportation and medical sectors posted revenue of $146.2 million in the period.

Lydall shares have fallen 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $17.05, a drop of 14% in the last 12 months.

