Lyft: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Lyft Inc. (LYFT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $398.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of $1.31. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 32 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 56 cents per share.

The ride-hailing company posted revenue of $955.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $864.4 million.

Lyft shares have fallen 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 57% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LYFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LYFT