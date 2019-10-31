https://www.sheltonherald.com/business/article/Macquarie-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-14642363.php
Macquarie: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (MIC) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $61 million.
The New York-based company said it had profit of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 98 cents per share.
The investment firm posted revenue of $405 million in the period.
Macquarie shares have risen 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 4.5% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MIC
View Comments