Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) on Monday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $118 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $4.92. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 66 cents per share.

The sports team and entertainment company posted revenue of $424 million in the period.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. shares have dropped 41% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 42% in the last 12 months.

