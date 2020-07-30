Magnachip: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LUXEMBOURG (AP) _ Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. (MX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $29.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Luxembourg-based company said it had net income of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring gains, came to 13 cents per share.

The chip products maker posted revenue of $118.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Magnachip said it expects revenue in the range of $118 million to $124 million.

Magnachip shares have decreased 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $11.35, a climb of 7% in the last 12 months.

