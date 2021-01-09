Maine marijuana shops report brisk business despite pandemic PATRICK WHITTLE, Associated Press Jan. 9, 2021 Updated: Jan. 9, 2021 10:03 a.m.
Marijuana is sold at Theory Wellness, a cannabis retail store, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in South Portland, Maine.




PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine's rollout of legal marijuana sales has been muted compared with other states because of the coronavirus pandemic, but shops are reporting brisk business nonetheless.
Maine wasn't able to replicate the grand opening scenes that have followed the first sales in other states. But regulators reported more than $1 million in sales in October, more than $1.2 million in November and nearly $2 million in December. The number of retail businesses also continues to grow.
PATRICK WHITTLE