Apple Daily to close, last pro-democracy Hong Kong newspaper ZEN SOO and MATTHEW CHENG, Associated Press June 23, 2021 Updated: June 23, 2021 8:14 a.m.
1 of14 FILE - In this Friday, June 18, 2021, file photo, copies of the Apple Daily newspaper are packed at the printing house in Hong Kong. Hong Kong’s pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper will close by this weekend, its parent company said Wednesday, June 23, 2021, following last week’s arrest of five editors and executives and the freezing of $2.3 million in assets under the city’s national security law. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 A flower is left by a supporter outside the Apple Daily headquarters in Hong Kong, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Hong Kong’s pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper will close by this weekend, its parent company said Wednesday, following last week’s arrest of five editors and executives and the freezing of $2.3 million in assets under the city’s national security law. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 A staff member shows a sign of thanks for their supporters at the Apple Daily headquarters in Hong Kong, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Hong Kong's pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper will stop publishing Thursday, following last week's arrest of five editors and executives and the freezing of $2.3 million in assets under the city's one-year-old national security law. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Chinese characters reading "I love Apple Daily, thanks for supporting" hang in a window at the Apple Daily headquarters in Hong Kong, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Hong Kong’s pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper will stop publishing Thursday, following last week’s arrest of five editors and executives and the freezing of $2.3 million in assets under the city’s year-old national security law. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Media waits outside the Apple Daily headquarters in Hong Kong, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Hong Kong’s pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper will close by this weekend, its parent company said Wednesday, following last week’s arrest of five editors and executives and the freezing of $2.3 million in assets under the city’s national security law. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Media wait outside the Apple Daily headquarters in Hong Kong, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Hong Kong’s pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper will close by this weekend, its parent company said Wednesday, following last week’s arrest of five editors and executives and the freezing of $2.3 million in assets under the city’s national security law. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 FILE - In this Friday, June 18, 2021, file, a worker packs copies of the Apple Daily newspaper at the printing house in Hong Kong. Hong Kong’s pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper will close by this weekend, its parent company said Wednesday, June 23, 2021, following last week’s arrest of five editors and executives and the freezing of $2.3 million in assets under the city’s national security law. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Supporters walk outside the Apple Daily headquarters in Hong Kong, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Hong Kong’s pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper will close by this weekend, its parent company said Wednesday, following last week’s arrest of five editors and executives and the freezing of $2.3 million in assets under the city’s national security law. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 FILE - In this Friday, June 18, 2021, file photo, people buy the Apple Daily news paper at a stand in downtown Hong Kong. Hong Kong’s pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper will close by this weekend, its parent company said Wednesday, June 23, 2021, following last week’s arrest of five editors and executives and the freezing of $2.3 million in assets under the city’s national security law. Vincent Yu/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s sole remaining pro-democracy newspaper will publish its last edition Thursday, forced to shut down after five editors and executives were arrested and millions of dollars in its assets were frozen as part of China's increasing crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous city.
The board of directors of Apple Daily parent company Next Media said in a statement Wednesday that the print and online editions will cease due to “the current circumstances prevailing in Hong Kong.”
Written By
ZEN SOO and MATTHEW CHENG