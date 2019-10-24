Marcus: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Marcus Corp. (MCS) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $14.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The operator of movie theaters, hotels and resorts posted revenue of $211.5 million in the period.

Marcus shares have declined 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 13% in the last 12 months.

