Marinus Pharmaceuticals: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) _ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) on Monday reported a loss of $15.7 million in its third quarter.

The Radnor, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 62 cents per share.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares have risen 61% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $13.87, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

