Markets Right Now: Stocks rise with earnings in focus

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Monday as investors get set for a busy week of earnings reports.

Financial services companies posted the biggest early gains as bond yields rose. Technology and consumer-focused companies also saw solid gains.

Halliburton rose 6.4%. The oilfield services company's third-quarter profit met analysts' expectations.

Boeing shares dropped 4.5% following a nearly 7% decline on Friday. The company is facing increased regulatory scrutiny over its handling of a flight-control system that is implicated in two deadly crashes of its 737 Max airplanes.

The S&P 500 gained 14 points, or 0.5%, to 3,001.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 43 points, or 0.2%, to 26,813. The Nasdaq gained 58 points, or 0.7%, to 8,147.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.78%.