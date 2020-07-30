Marlin: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MT. LAUREL, N.J. (AP) _ Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $5.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Mt. Laurel, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 43 cents per share.

The provider of equipment financing services posted revenue of $26.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $21.3 million.

Marlin shares have fallen 65% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.74, a fall of 67% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MRLN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MRLN