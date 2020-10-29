Marsh & McLennan: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Marsh & McLennan Cos. (MMC) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $316 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 82 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The global professional services firm providing strategy, risk and people solutions posted revenue of $3.97 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.84 billion.

Marsh & McLennan shares have declined slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 1%. The stock has increased 10% in the last 12 months.

