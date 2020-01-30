Marsh & McLennan: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Marsh & McLennan Cos. (MMC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $391 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.19 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The global professional services firm providing strategy, risk and people solutions posted revenue of $4.26 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.34 billion.

Marsh & McLennan shares have increased 4% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen slightly more than 1%. The stock has increased 40% in the last 12 months.

