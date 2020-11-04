Matrix Service: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) _ Matrix Service Co. (MTRX) on Wednesday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $182.8 million in the period.

Matrix Service shares have decreased 65% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $8.07, a decrease of 58% in the last 12 months.

