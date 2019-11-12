Melinta Therapeutics, Inc.: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) _ Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (MLNT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $213.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New Haven, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of $15.67. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were $2.13 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $15.9 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $2. A year ago, they were trading at $13.10.

