MetroCity Bankshares: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DORAVILLE, Ga. (AP) _ MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $9.4 million.

The bank, based in Doraville, Georgia, said it had earnings of 36 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $26.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $23.9 million, which topped Street forecasts.

MetroCity Bankshares shares have decreased 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.

