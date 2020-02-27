Microsoft, Carvana fall; Etsy, Square rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Thursday.

Microsoft Corp., down $11.99 to $158.18.

The software giant said its personal computing segment won't meet revenue forecasts because of the virus outbreak.

Patterson Companies, up $1.33 to $24.01.

The dental and animal health products company beat analysts' fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Square Inc., up $2.72 to $79.31.

The app maker for processing credit card payments beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter financial forecasts as it gained subscribers.

Carvana Co., down $12.79 to $88.77.

The online used car seller reported a surprisingly big fourth-quarter loss.

Nutanix Inc., down $9.33 to $23.30.

The cloud-computing company gave investors a weak fiscal third-quarter financial forecast.

Etsy Inc., up $7.23 to $57.92.

The online crafts marketplace beat analysts' fourth-quarter earnings forecasts and gave investors a strong revenue forecast for the year.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc., up $3.68 to $37.43.

The residential and commercial services company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Box Inc., up 30 cents to $15.28.

The cloud-computing company reported strong fourth-quarter profits and revenue.