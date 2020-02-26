Middleby: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ELGIN, Ill. (AP) _ The Middleby Corp. (MIDD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $109 million.

The Elgin, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.96 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.72 per share.

The food preparation equipment company posted revenue of $787.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $763.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $352.2 million, or $6.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.96 billion.

Middleby shares have dropped slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 10% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MIDD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MIDD