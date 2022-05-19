Minnesota sports betting bill advances as budget items stall

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
5
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A proposal to legalize sports betting survived a test Thursday amid lawmakers' efforts to pull together the pieces of a package to spend Minnesota's enormous budget surplus with just days remaining in the legislative session.
The bill, authored by Republican Sen. Roger Chamberlain, of Lino Lakes, would allow tribal casinos and the state's two horse racing tracks to offer sports betting on mobile devices and in-person. It differs from its House counterpart, which would only let tribes offer sports wagering.