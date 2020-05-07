Moderna: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Moderna Inc. (MRNA) on Thursday reported a loss of $124.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 37 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $8.4 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.2 million.

Moderna shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 81% in the last 12 months.

