MoneyGram: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.6 million in its second quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The money transfer company posted revenue of $279.8 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $3.79. A year ago, they were trading at $2.41.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MGI