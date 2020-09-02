MongoDB: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ MongoDB Inc. (MDB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $64.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.10. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 39 cents per share.

The database platform posted revenue of $138.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $126.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in November, MongoDB expects its results to range from a loss of 48 cents per share to a loss of 45 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $137 million to $139 million for the fiscal third quarter.

MongoDB expects full-year results to range from a loss of $1.29 per share to a loss of $1.21 per share, with revenue ranging from $549 million to $554 million.

MongoDB shares have climbed 82% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $239.99, an increase of 60% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MDB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MDB