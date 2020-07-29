Morningstar: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Morningstar Inc. (MORN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $48.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.12. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.43 per share.

The investment research firm posted revenue of $327.9 million in the period.

Morningstar shares have risen 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $162.23, a climb of 5% in the last 12 months.

