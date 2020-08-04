Mosaic, Take-Two Interactive rise; Ralph Lauren falls

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Tuesday:

Ford Motor Co., up 17 cents to $6.86. The company named chief operating officer Jim Farley to take over as CEO beginning in October.

Mosaic Co., up $1.85 to $15.53.

The fertilizer maker reported results that easily beat the estimates of Wall Street analysts.

Ralph Lauren Corp., down $3.04 to $66.68.

The upscale clothing company reported a loss in its latest quarter that was wider than analysts were expecting.

BP plc, up $1.65 to $23.74.

The London-based oil company said it will increase spending on low-carbon technology 10-fold to $5 billion a year over the next decade.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., up $9.84 to $177.52.

The maker of Grand Theft Auto and NBA 2K said homebound players bought more games during coronavirus shutdowns.

Tenet Healthcare Corp., up 18 cents to $26.59.

The hospital operator reported revenue in its latest quarter that fell short of what analysts were expecting.

Texas Roadhouse Inc., up $2.34 to $59.68.

The restaurant chain reported results that weren't as bad as analysts had been expecting.

AMC Networks Inc., up 50 cents to $24.43.

The operator of AMC, IFC and other channels reported better earnings and revenue than Wall Street analysts forecast.