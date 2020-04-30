Mr Cooper: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

COPPELL, Texas (AP) _ Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) on Thursday reported a loss of $168 million in its first quarter.

The Coppell, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.84 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.05 per share.

The reinsurance company posted revenue of $278 million in the period.

Mr Cooper shares have declined 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased almost 6% in the last 12 months.

