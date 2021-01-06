Kim opens North Korean congress by admitting policy failures HYUNG-JIN KIM, Associated Press Jan. 6, 2021 Updated: Jan. 6, 2021 12:39 a.m.
1 of9 In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a ruling party congress in Pyongyang, North Korea Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Kim opened its first Workers’ Party Congress in five years with an admission of policy failures and a vow to lay out new developmental goals, state media reported Wednesday. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP) 朝鮮通信社/AP Show More Show Less
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un admitted that his economic development plans have failed as he opened the nation's first full ruling party congress in five years, state media reported Wednesday.
In an opening speech, Kim said that the developmental goals set at a 2016 congress “were not met in almost all areas to a great extent,” according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency.