NRA opens gun convention in Texas after school massacre JUAN LOZANO and DAVID A. LIEB, Associated Press May 27, 2022 Updated: May 27, 2022 12:41 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 FILE - President Donald Trump shakes hands with NRA executive vice president and CEO Wayne LaPierre, has he arrives to speak to the annual meeting of the National Rifle Association, Friday, April 26, 2019, in Indianapolis. The National Rifle Association is going ahead with its annual meeting in Houston just days after the shooting massacre at a Texas elementary school that left 19 children and 2 teachers dead. With protests planned outside, former President Donald Trump and other leading GOP figures, including South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, will address attendees. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 A convention attendee looks at NRA branded shirts for sale at the NRA Store at the NRA Annual Meeting held at the George R. Brown Convention Center Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Houston. Michael Wyke/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 People gather by booths near some of the signage in the hallways outside of the exhibit halls at the NRA Annual Meeting held at the George R. Brown Convention Center Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Houston. Michael Wyke/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Convention attendees look at various rifles and handguns in display cases that are being raffled off at the Gallery of Guns booth at the NRA Annual Meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Houston. Michael Wyke/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. The National Rifle Association is going ahead with its annual meeting in Houston just days after the shooting massacre at a Texas elementary school that left 19 children and 2 teachers dead. With protests planned outside, former President Donald Trump and other leading GOP figures, including South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, will address attendees. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 FILE - Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, center, and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, far right, join demonstrators during a "March for Our Lives" protest for gun legislation and school safety Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Houston. The National Rifle Association is going ahead with its annual meeting in Houston just days after the shooting massacre at a Texas elementary school that left 19 children and 2 teachers dead. With protests planned outside, former President Donald Trump and other leading GOP figures, including South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, will address attendees. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
HOUSTON (AP) — The National Rifle Association begins its annual convention in Houston on Friday, and leaders of the powerful gun-rights lobbying group are gearing up to “reflect on” — and deflect any blame for — the deadly shooting earlier this week of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
Former President Donald Trump and other leading Republicans are scheduled to address the three-day firearms marketing and advocacy event, which is expected to draw protesters fed up with gun violence.
Written By
JUAN LOZANO and DAVID A. LIEB