NVE: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) _ NVE Corp. (NVEC) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $2.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 46 cents.

The nanotechnology company posted revenue of $4.4 million in the period.

NVE shares have declined 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $48.05, a decrease of 29% in the last 12 months.

