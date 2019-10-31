NetScout: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) _ NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Westford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 28 cents per share.

The provider of products that gauge network performance posted revenue of $216.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $216.5 million.

NetScout expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.45 to $1.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $895 million to $915 million.

NetScout shares have decreased 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 11% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTCT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTCT