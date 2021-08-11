New Zealand plans to start reopening borders early next year NICK PERRY, Associated Press Aug. 11, 2021 Updated: Aug. 11, 2021 11:32 p.m.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand, which has completely stamped out the coronavirus, plans to cautiously reopen its borders to international travelers early next year, the government said Thursday.
Officials also said they would delay second shots of the Pfizer vaccine in order to speed up first shots to protect more people as the threat of the delta variant grows.