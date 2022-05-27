New law puts NHL great Konstantinov's 24/7 care in jeopardy LARRY LAGE, AP Sports Writer May 27, 2022 Updated: May 27, 2022 9:28 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of11 Former Detroit Red Wings star Vladimir Konstantinov plays Uno with health care provider Angela Martin, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in West Bloomfield, Mich. Konstantinov is in danger of losing the 24/7 care he has had for two-plus decades. The disabled former NHL defenseman is a casualty of changes to Michigan's auto insurance law that curbed or cut what hospitals, residential care facilities and home providers can charge car insurers for care. Konstantinov suffered a severe brain stem injury from an accident in a limousine with an impaired driver after a Stanley Cup celebration nearly 25 years ago. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Health aide Angela Martin helps former Detroit Red Wings star Vladimir Konstantinov into his wheelchair, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in West Bloomfield, Mich. Konstantinov is in danger of losing the 24/7 care he has had for two-plus decades. The disabled former NHL defenseman is a casualty of changes to Michigan's auto insurance law that curbed or cut what hospitals, residential care facilities and home providers can charge car insurers for care. Konstantinov suffered a severe brain stem injury from an accident in a limousine with an impaired driver after a Stanley Cup celebration nearly 25 years ago. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 FILE--The limousine driven by Richard Gnida that was involved in a June 13, 1997, accident which left two members of the Detroit Red Wings organization injured is hauled into a towing company's lot in Birmingham, Mich., the next day. Vladimir Konstantinov and a team masseur were seriously injured in the accident. Konstantinov is in danger of losing the 24/7 care he has had for two-plus decades. The disabled former NHL defenseman is a casualty of changes to Michigan's auto insurance law that curbed or cut what hospitals, residential care facilities and home providers can charge car insurers for care. Andrew Cutraro Show More Show Less
5 of11 Health aide Angela Martin helps former Detroit Red Wings star Vladimir Konstantinov into a vehicle Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in West Bloomfield, Mich. Konstantinov is in danger of losing the 24/7 care he has had for two-plus decades. The disabled former NHL defenseman is a casualty of changes to Michigan's auto insurance law that curbed or cut what hospitals, residential care facilities and home providers can charge car insurers for care. Konstantinov suffered a severe brain stem injury from an accident in a limousine with an impaired driver after a Stanley Cup celebration nearly 25 years ago. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 FILE - St. Louis Blues' Al MacInnis (2) checks Detroit Red Wings' Vladimir Konstantinov into St. Louis goalie Grant Fuhr during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Detroit on April 18, 1997. Konstantinov is in danger of losing the 24/7 care he has had for two-plus decades. The disabled former NHL defenseman is a casualty of changes to Michigan's auto insurance law that curbed or cut what hospitals, residential care facilities and home providers can charge car insurers for care. Andrew Cutraro Show More Show Less
8 of11 FILE- Detroit Red Wings hockey team defenseman Vladimir Konstantinov raises the Stanley Cup in celebration after Detroit swept the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals over the Philadelphia Flyers on June 7, 1997, in Detroit, six days before he was almost killed in a limousine crash. Konstantinov is in danger of losing the 24/7 care he has had for two-plus decades. The disabled former defenseman is a casualty of changes to Michigan's auto insurance law that curbed or cut what hospitals, residential care facilities and home providers can charge car insurers for care. Tom Pidgeon Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 FILE - People protest against a recently passed auto insurance reform bill at the state Capitol in downtown Lansing, Mich., Sept. 25, 2019. Former Detroit Red Wings star Vladimir Konstantinov is in danger of losing the 24/7 care he has had for two-plus decades. The disabled former NHL defenseman is a casualty of changes to Michigan’s auto insurance law that curbed or cut what hospitals, residential care facilities and home providers can charge car insurers for care. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File) MATTHEW DAE SMITH/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Vladimir Konstantinov has traded hockey sticks for an Uno deck. Many, in fact. The onetime Soviet and Detroit Red Wings star plays so often that he goes through a pack per week, wearing out cards with the hands that once made him one of the world's best defensemen.
During a recent visit to the Konstantinovs' suburban Detroit condominium, he handily defeated his longtime nurse, Pam Demanuel, and smiled. That's about as good as it gets for him these days.