NexTier: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) on Tuesday reported a third-quarter loss of $102.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were 38 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 37 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $163.7 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $172.8 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $2. A year ago, they were trading at $4.67.

