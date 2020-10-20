Nicolet Bankshares: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) _ Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NCBS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $18.1 million.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based bank said it had earnings of $1.72 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $56 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $51.5 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

Nicolet Bankshares shares have fallen 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $60.47, a decrease of 13% in the last 12 months.

