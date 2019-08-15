North European Oil Royalty: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

RED BANK, N.J. (AP) _ North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $2 million.

The Red Bank, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 22 cents per share.

The oil and gas royalty company posted revenue of $2.1 million in the period.

North European Oil Royalty shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.90, a fall of 16% in the last 12 months.

