Northwest Biotherapeutics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc. (NWBO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $2.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of less than 1 cent.

The cancer drug developer posted revenue of $570,000 in the period.

The company's shares closed at 38 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 27 cents.

