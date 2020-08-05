Nu Skin: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

PROVO, Utah (AP) _ Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $41.9 million.

The Provo, Utah-based company said it had net income of 81 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The seller of skin care and nutritional products through a direct-selling model posted revenue of $612.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Nu Skin said it expects revenue in the range of $605 million to $635 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $2.85 to $3.10 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.45 billion.

Nu Skin shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $47.30, a climb of 24% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NUS