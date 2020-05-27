Nutanix: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $240.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.23 per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 69 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 85 cents per share.

The enterprise cloud platform services provider posted revenue of $318.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $314.8 million.

Nutanix shares have dropped 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $24.76, a fall of 21% in the last 12 months.

