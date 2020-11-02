ONE Gas: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) _ ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $21.1 million.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had net income of 39 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The natural gas distribution posted revenue of $244.6 million in the period.

ONE Gas expects full-year earnings to be $3.44 to $3.68 per share.

ONE Gas shares have fallen 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $71.49, a decline of 23% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OGS