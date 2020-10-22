OP Bancorp: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ OP Bancorp (OPBK) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $3.6 million.

The bank, based in Los Angeles, said it had earnings of 23 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $16 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $14.4 million, which topped Street forecasts.

OP Bancorp shares have dropped 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.32, a fall of 34% in the last 12 months.

_____

