Top official admits Chinese vaccines have low effectiveness JOE McDONALD and HUIZHONG WU, Associated Press April 11, 2021 Updated: April 11, 2021 8:54 p.m.
BEIJING (AP) — In a rare admission of the weakness of Chinese coronavirus vaccines, the country's top disease control official says their effectiveness is low and the government is considering mixing them to get a boost.
Chinese vaccines “don’t have very high protection rates,” said the director of the China Centers for Disease Control, Gao Fu, at a conference Saturday in the southwestern city of Chengdu.
