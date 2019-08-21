https://www.sheltonherald.com/business/article/Open-14366368.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|460
|462¼
|456
|456¾
|—3¼
|Dec
|466½
|468
|461¾
|463
|—4
|Mar
|474¼
|475½
|469
|470¼
|—4
|May
|480¾
|480¾
|474
|475
|—4½
|Jul
|485½
|485½
|478½
|479¾
|—4¼
|Sep
|492½
|492½
|487¼
|488
|—4½
|Dec
|504¼
|504¼
|499¾
|499¾
|—5
|Mar
|514¾
|514¾
|514¾
|514¾
|Est. sales 48,804.
|Tue.'s sales 106,205
|Tue.'s open int 387,336
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|360
|362
|357½
|357¾
|—1¾
|Dec
|369¼
|371
|366½
|366¾
|—2
|Mar
|381¾
|383½
|379
|379¼
|—2
|May
|389½
|391½
|387¼
|387½
|—1¼
|Jul
|396¼
|398¼
|394¼
|394½
|—1¼
|Sep
|399½
|400½
|397¾
|398¼
|—
|½
|Dec
|404¾
|405¾
|403
|403¾
|Mar
|414¾
|415
|413½
|414
|Sep
|413¼
|413¼
|413¼
|413¼
|—
|½
|Dec
|414½
|415¼
|414½
|415
|+½
|Est. sales 111,759.
|Tue.'s sales 368,900
|Tue.'s open int 1,743,824
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|271¼
|274½
|271¼
|274½
|+1¾
|Dec
|274¼
|274¼
|270½
|270¾
|—1¼
|Mar
|275½
|275½
|275½
|275½
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 51.
|Tue.'s sales 286
|Tue.'s open int 4,598
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|855¾
|864
|854¼
|856¼
|+½
|Nov
|868¼
|876½
|866¾
|868¾
|+½
|Jan
|882
|890¼
|880¾
|882¾
|+¾
|Mar
|895¼
|903¼
|894
|896
|+¾
|May
|906¾
|914½
|905½
|907¾
|+1
|Jul
|917
|924¾
|916¼
|918¾
|+1¼
|Nov
|926¾
|934½
|926¾
|929
|+1
|Mar
|943½
|943½
|943½
|943½
|+4¼
|Jul
|958¼
|958¼
|958¼
|958¼
|+4
|Nov
|936
|936
|936
|936
|+2¾
|Est. sales 55,861.
|Tue.'s sales 109,811
|Tue.'s open int 642,876,
|up 3,155
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Sep
|28.49
|28.81
|28.43
|28.65
|+.22
|Oct
|28.63
|28.94
|28.54
|28.77
|+.23
|Dec
|28.85
|29.20
|28.79
|29.01
|+.22
|Jan
|29.04
|29.42
|29.03
|29.24
|+.23
|Mar
|29.28
|29.68
|29.28
|29.51
|+.24
|May
|29.62
|29.98
|29.62
|29.82
|+.25
|Jul
|30.02
|30.24
|30.02
|30.11
|+.26
|Dec
|30.42
|30.60
|30.42
|30.48
|+.22
|Jan
|30.76
|30.81
|30.76
|30.77
|+.29
|Mar
|31.09
|31.09
|31.09
|31.09
|+.28
|Est. sales 38,194.
|Tue.'s sales 105,318
|Tue.'s open int 478,222,
|up 738
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Sep
|293.80
|295.90
|293.30
|293.30
|—.70
|Oct
|295.90
|297.80
|295.20
|295.20
|—.70
|Dec
|299.40
|301.50
|298.70
|298.80
|—.70
|Jan
|300.80
|302.90
|300.20
|300.20
|—.80
|Mar
|304.30
|305.70
|303.30
|303.30
|—.60
|May
|307.40
|309.10
|306.80
|306.80
|—.60
|Jul
|311.30
|312.60
|310.70
|310.70
|—.60
|Aug
|314.30
|314.30
|314.00
|314.20
|+1.00
|Sep
|315.90
|315.90
|315.70
|315.80
|+1.00
|Oct
|315.80
|316.60
|315.80
|316.20
|+.60
|Dec
|319.10
|319.10
|317.50
|318.00
|+.30
|Jan
|317.40
|317.40
|317.40
|317.40
|—.60
|Est. sales 30,917.
|Tue.'s sales 76,346
|Tue.'s open int 447,831,
|up 1,693
