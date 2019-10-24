CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

Open High Low Last Chg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 522½ 523¾ 518 518½ —2¼
Mar 527¼ 528¾ 523 523½ —2½
May 532½ 533½ 528 529 —2
Jul 535¼ 537 531½ 532 —2½
Sep 541½ 543¾ 538¼ 538¾ —2½
Dec 553¼ 554 549½ 549½ —2¾
Mar 560½ 560½ 558¾ 558¾ —1¼
Jul 550 550 549¾ 549¾
Est. sales 26,188. Wed.'s sales 63,192
Wed.'s open int 407,176
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 388½ 390¾ 386½ 387 — ¾
Mar 400 402¼ 398½ 398½ —1¼
May 406½ 408½ 405¼ 405¼ —1
Jul 412½ 414 411¼ 411¼ — ¾
Sep 405 406 404¼ 404¼ — ½
Dec 409½ 410¼ 408¾ 409¼
Mar 419 420 419 419½ + ¼
May 424 424 424 424 — ¾
Jul 428 428 428 428 + ¼
Dec 415¾ 415¾ 415 415¼
Est. sales 80,395. Wed.'s sales 180,360
Wed.'s open int 1,606,977
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 296¼ 302 296¼ 300½ +3¾
Mar 297 298½ 296¼ 298½ +3¾
Est. sales 112. Wed.'s sales 342
Wed.'s open int 6,155
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 933¾ 939 933½ 937¼ +3½
Jan 948 953 947¾ 951¼ +3
Mar 959¼ 964¾ 959¼ 962¾ +3¼
May 968 973½ 968 972¼ +4¼
Jul 976 982 976 980¾ +4¼
Aug 981 984½ 981 982¾ +4
Sep 973 978¼ 973 978 +4½
Nov 971½ 978¼ 971½ 977¼ +5
Jan 976¾ 981 976¾ 981 +5½
Mar 972½ 976¼ 971½ 976¼ +6¾
May 970½ 974¾ 970½ 974¾ +8¼
Jul 972¼ 977½ 971½ 977½ +8
Nov 949¾ 952½ 948½ 952 +5
Est. sales 153,343. Wed.'s sales 379,150
Wed.'s open int 779,730
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Dec 30.63 31.33 30.53 31.27 +.69
Jan 30.86 31.54 30.76 31.48 +.68
Mar 31.08 31.77 31.02 31.73 +.68
May 31.30 32.04 31.30 31.97 +.64
Jul 31.62 32.32 31.60 32.28 +.66
Aug 32.02 32.38 31.89 32.31 +.60
Sep 31.72 32.19 31.72 32.19 +.45
Oct 32.16 32.40 32.16 32.39 +.67
Dec 31.86 32.54 31.86 32.48 +.65
Mar 32.78 32.79 32.76 32.79 +.63
May 32.98 32.99 32.98 32.98 +.61
Jul 33.15 33.22 33.15 33.21 +.62
Est. sales 57,707. Wed.'s sales 93,719
Wed.'s open int 505,100, up 2,332
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Dec 308.50 309.50 306.90 307.10 —1.50
Jan 310.90 312.00 309.40 309.50 —1.50
Mar 315.30 315.60 312.90 313.10 —1.60
May 317.90 318.80 316.40 316.40 —1.70
Jul 321.50 321.90 319.90 320.00 —1.60
Aug 322.40 322.50 320.80 320.80 —1.60
Sep 322.00 322.20 320.90 320.90 —1.20
Oct 320.70 320.80 320.20 320.30 —1.10
Dec 322.70 322.70 321.20 321.20 —1.40
Mar 319.30 319.30 319.10 319.30 —.90
May 319.10 319.20 318.90 319.20 —.30
Jul 320.00 320.10 320.00 320.00 —.20
Est. sales 23,520. Wed.'s sales 84,292
Wed.'s open int 417,221