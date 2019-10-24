https://www.sheltonherald.com/business/article/Open-14559203.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|522½
|523¾
|518
|518½
|—2¼
|Mar
|527¼
|528¾
|523
|523½
|—2½
|May
|532½
|533½
|528
|529
|—2
|Jul
|535¼
|537
|531½
|532
|—2½
|Sep
|541½
|543¾
|538¼
|538¾
|—2½
|Dec
|553¼
|554
|549½
|549½
|—2¾
|Mar
|560½
|560½
|558¾
|558¾
|—1¼
|Jul
|550
|550
|549¾
|549¾
|Est. sales 26,188.
|Wed.'s sales 63,192
|Wed.'s open int 407,176
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|388½
|390¾
|386½
|387
|— ¾
|Mar
|400
|402¼
|398½
|398½
|—1¼
|May
|406½
|408½
|405¼
|405¼
|—1
|Jul
|412½
|414
|411¼
|411¼
|— ¾
|Sep
|405
|406
|404¼
|404¼
|— ½
|Dec
|409½
|410¼
|408¾
|409¼
|Mar
|419
|420
|419
|419½
|+ ¼
|May
|424
|424
|424
|424
|— ¾
|Jul
|428
|428
|428
|428
|+ ¼
|Dec
|415¾
|415¾
|415
|415¼
|Est. sales 80,395.
|Wed.'s sales 180,360
|Wed.'s open int 1,606,977
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|296¼
|302
|296¼
|300½
|+3¾
|Mar
|297
|298½
|296¼
|298½
|+3¾
|Est. sales 112.
|Wed.'s sales 342
|Wed.'s open int 6,155
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|933¾
|939
|933½
|937¼
|+3½
|Jan
|948
|953
|947¾
|951¼
|+3
|Mar
|959¼
|964¾
|959¼
|962¾
|+3¼
|May
|968
|973½
|968
|972¼
|+4¼
|Jul
|976
|982
|976
|980¾
|+4¼
|Aug
|981
|984½
|981
|982¾
|+4
|Sep
|973
|978¼
|973
|978
|+4½
|Nov
|971½
|978¼
|971½
|977¼
|+5
|Jan
|976¾
|981
|976¾
|981
|+5½
|Mar
|972½
|976¼
|971½
|976¼
|+6¾
|May
|970½
|974¾
|970½
|974¾
|+8¼
|Jul
|972¼
|977½
|971½
|977½
|+8
|Nov
|949¾
|952½
|948½
|952
|+5
|Est. sales 153,343.
|Wed.'s sales 379,150
|Wed.'s open int 779,730
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|30.63
|31.33
|30.53
|31.27
|+.69
|Jan
|30.86
|31.54
|30.76
|31.48
|+.68
|Mar
|31.08
|31.77
|31.02
|31.73
|+.68
|May
|31.30
|32.04
|31.30
|31.97
|+.64
|Jul
|31.62
|32.32
|31.60
|32.28
|+.66
|Aug
|32.02
|32.38
|31.89
|32.31
|+.60
|Sep
|31.72
|32.19
|31.72
|32.19
|+.45
|Oct
|32.16
|32.40
|32.16
|32.39
|+.67
|Dec
|31.86
|32.54
|31.86
|32.48
|+.65
|Mar
|32.78
|32.79
|32.76
|32.79
|+.63
|May
|32.98
|32.99
|32.98
|32.98
|+.61
|Jul
|33.15
|33.22
|33.15
|33.21
|+.62
|Est. sales 57,707.
|Wed.'s sales 93,719
|Wed.'s open int 505,100,
|up 2,332
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|308.50 309.50 306.90 307.10
|—1.50
|Jan
|310.90 312.00 309.40 309.50
|—1.50
|Mar
|315.30 315.60 312.90 313.10
|—1.60
|May
|317.90 318.80 316.40 316.40
|—1.70
|Jul
|321.50 321.90 319.90 320.00
|—1.60
|Aug
|322.40 322.50 320.80 320.80
|—1.60
|Sep
|322.00 322.20 320.90 320.90
|—1.20
|Oct
|320.70 320.80 320.20 320.30
|—1.10
|Dec
|322.70 322.70 321.20 321.20
|—1.40
|Mar
|319.30 319.30 319.10 319.30
|—.90
|May
|319.10 319.20 318.90 319.20
|—.30
|Jul
|320.00 320.10 320.00 320.00
|—.20
|Est. sales 23,520.
|Wed.'s sales 84,292
|Wed.'s open int 417,221
