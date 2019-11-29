https://www.sheltonherald.com/business/article/Open-14870495.php
Open
CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Fri.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|532½
|545
|532½
|545
|+16½
|Mar
|530
|538¾
|528½
|538½
|+11¾
|May
|534
|542¼
|532½
|542
|+11
|Jul
|534
|541¾
|533¼
|541½
|+9½
|Sep
|540¼
|547¼
|539¾
|547¼
|+9½
|Dec
|550½
|557¼
|550¼
|557¼
|+9¼
|Mar
|557¾
|564¼
|557¾
|564¼
|+8½
|May
|558½
|560½
|557½
|560½
|+6
|Jul
|547
|553¼
|547
|553¼
|+6¼
|Dec
|563½
|567½
|562¼
|567¼
|+5¾
|Est. sales 42,040.
|Wed.'s sales 101,014
|Wed.'s open int 353,734
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|365¾
|369
|365
|369
|+6¼
|Mar
|375¼
|378¾
|374¼
|378½
|+5¼
|May
|381¼
|383½
|379¾
|383½
|+4½
|Jul
|386½
|388½
|384¾
|388½
|+4¼
|Sep
|386
|387½
|384¾
|387½
|+3½
|Dec
|391
|391½
|389
|391½
|+2½
|Mar
|400½
|401½
|399½
|401½
|+2¼
|May
|405¼
|406¼
|404½
|406¼
|+1¾
|Jul
|408¾
|408¾
|407¾
|407¾
|—
|¼
|Dec
|406
|406
|405¼
|406
|+1
|Est. sales 74,034.
|Wed.'s sales 466,255
|Wed.'s open int 1,453,338
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|318½
|318¾
|318½
|318¾
|+6¼
|Mar
|317
|317
|307
|312
|—4½
|May
|305½
|306½
|302¼
|306¼
|—4¼
|Est. sales 256.
|Wed.'s sales 1,071
|Wed.'s open int 6,632
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|883¼
|884¾
|877½
|880½
|—1½
|Mar
|897½
|899¼
|892
|895
|—1½
|May
|911½
|913¼
|906½
|909½
|—1½
|Jul
|924¼
|925¼
|919¼
|922
|—1¼
|Aug
|927½
|928
|923¾
|926½
|—1
|Sep
|926
|926
|923
|925½
|—1
|Nov
|931
|932¼
|927½
|930
|—
|¾
|Jan
|936
|936¾
|932½
|935
|—
|½
|Mar
|931¼
|932½
|929¾
|932½
|May
|932
|932¾
|932
|932¾
|—
|¼
|Jul
|937¼
|937¾
|937¼
|937¾
|+¾
|Nov
|925
|926½
|925
|926¼
|+½
|Est. sales 58,805.
|Wed.'s sales 165,474
|Wed.'s open int 817,083,
|up 9,514
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|30.47
|30.67
|30.42
|30.59
|+.22
|Jan
|30.50
|30.85
|30.45
|30.74
|+.24
|Mar
|30.78
|31.12
|30.72
|31.02
|+.23
|May
|31.13
|31.43
|31.07
|31.34
|+.22
|Jul
|31.46
|31.74
|31.40
|31.65
|+.20
|Aug
|31.60
|31.83
|31.60
|31.75
|+.19
|Sep
|31.70
|31.90
|31.70
|31.82
|+.18
|Oct
|31.74
|31.88
|31.74
|31.88
|+.22
|Dec
|31.80
|32.04
|31.79
|31.96
|+.18
|Jan
|32.02
|32.04
|31.91
|32.04
|+.14
|Mar
|32.09
|32.26
|32.09
|32.26
|+.16
|Jul
|32.70
|32.70
|32.68
|32.68
|+.17
|Est. sales 40,388.
|Wed.'s sales 134,225
|Wed.'s open int 528,878
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|293.80
|294.40
|291.20
|292.50
|—1.30
|Jan
|296.20
|296.50
|293.50
|294.50
|—1.70
|Mar
|299.90
|300.20
|297.50
|298.30
|—1.70
|May
|303.50
|303.90
|301.40
|302.00
|—1.80
|Jul
|307.70
|307.80
|305.30
|306.00
|—1.70
|Aug
|309.00
|309.10
|307.10
|307.70
|—1.60
|Sep
|309.80
|309.90
|308.30
|308.50
|—1.60
|Oct
|309.00
|309.10
|308.10
|308.60
|—1.20
|Dec
|311.20
|311.20
|310.00
|310.30
|—1.10
|Jan
|310.30
|310.30
|310.00
|310.30
|—.90
|Mar
|308.20
|308.70
|308.20
|308.70
|—.60
|May
|308.20
|308.80
|308.20
|308.80
|—.30
|Jul
|309.10
|309.70
|309.00
|309.70
|—.40
|Aug
|309.70
|309.90
|309.70
|309.90
|+.80
|Est. sales 48,604.
|Wed.'s sales 176,797
|Wed.'s open int 419,615
View Comments