CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 565¼ 565¾ 558½ 561¼ —3¼
May 567 567½ 560¾ 563½ —3
Jul 569 569 562¼ 565¾ —2½
Sep 574 574 567¾ 571 —2¾
Dec 582¼ 582½ 578 580 —2
Mar 586½ 588½ 584½ 588¼
May 584¼ 585½ 581 585¼ ½
Jul 572 572¾ 571 572¾
Dec 582 583½ 582 583 ¾
Est. sales 51,128. Fri.'s sales 171,240
Fri.'s open int 456,543, up 7,656
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 386½ 388¾ 385½ 388½ +2¾
May 393¼ 395¼ 392½ 395 +2¼
Jul 399¾ 401½ 398¾ 401 +1½
Sep 400½ 401½ 399½ 401¼
Dec 402¾ 404 401¾ 403½
Mar 412 413¼ 411½ 413
May 416½ 417¼ 415¾ 417¼ +1
Jul 418½ 420 418½ 419¾
Dec 411 411¾ 410¾ 411¼
Mar 418¼ 418¼ 418 418 —1½
Jul 426¼ 426¼ 426¼ 426¼ ½
Dec 416½ 416½ 416 416 ½
Est. sales 93,938. Fri.'s sales 398,648
Fri.'s open int 1,540,924, up 21,147
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 308½ 310 306 309¼
May 301 302½ 301 302½ ¼
Est. sales 204. Fri.'s sales 391
Fri.'s open int 4,581, up 75
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 938½ 938½ 929¾ 931 —4
Mar 948 949½ 938 941¾ —4¼
May 961 962 951 954¾ —4¼
Jul 972¼ 974 963¼ 966¾ —4¼
Aug 977 977 967½ 970½ —4½
Sep 973 974¼ 965¼ 966½ —5¾
Nov 975½ 976¼ 967½ 970¼ —4½
Jan 980 980¼ 971¾ 974½ —5
Mar 971¾ 972½ 963½ 966¼ —5
May 965¼ 965¼ 963 964 —5½
Jul 967 967½ 967 967½ —4¾
Nov 953 953 948½ 949¾ —3¾
Est. sales 55,547. Fri.'s sales 174,151
Fri.'s open int 737,225, up 5,249
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jan 34.08 34.08 33.68 33.68 —.39
Mar 34.45 34.55 33.90 34.11 —.24
May 34.77 34.86 34.23 34.42 —.24
Jul 35.09 35.20 34.58 34.76 —.24
Aug 35.15 35.27 34.65 34.78 —.27
Sep 35.28 35.28 34.70 34.82 —.28
Oct 35.27 35.27 34.76 34.85 —.28
Dec 35.39 35.49 34.90 35.07 —.23
May 35.14 35.14 35.14 35.14 —.24
Sep 35.40 35.40 35.40 35.40 —.02
Est. sales 46,789. Fri.'s sales 172,620
Fri.'s open int 538,718, up 8,324
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jan 299.10 299.10 299.10 299.10 +.40
Mar 304.00 304.00 301.20 302.60 —.90
May 308.20 308.30 305.50 306.80 —.90
Jul 312.30 312.50 309.90 311.10 —1.00
Aug 313.80 313.80 311.70 312.00 —1.50
Sep 314.00 314.00 312.90 313.10 —1.20
Oct 314.30 314.30 313.10 313.30 —.90
Dec 316.70 316.70 314.40 315.30 —.80
Jan 315.70 315.70 315.70 315.70 —.30
Mar 313.60 313.60 313.60 313.60 —.40
Est. sales 27,903. Fri.'s sales 123,761
Fri.'s open int 459,500, up 4,794